Teenager dies in Montgomery shooting

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A minor in Montgomery has died after suffering a gunshot wound, Montgomery police say.

Montgomery police and Fire Medics responded to the 2100 block of Rexford Road at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in response to a subject shot. A 17-year-old boy was found on the scene suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound.

The boy was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Neither a suspect nor motive was immediately clear. The incident is currently under investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831.

