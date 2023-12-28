Advertise
Tuskegee man arrested after gun fired into vehicle along I-85 in Auburn

Isaiah Donta Rose has been charged with firing a gun into an occupied vehicle that was...
Isaiah Donta Rose has been charged with firing a gun into an occupied vehicle that was traveling on I-85 in Auburn Thursday.(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tuskegee man has been arrested and charged after allegedly shooting into another vehicle along Interstate 85 Thursday morning, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Isaiah Donta Rose, 24, was taken into custody on a felony warrant after Opelika officers responded to a call about a gun being fired into a vehicle. The victim reported the shot was fired from the vehicle behind them.

Opelika officers quickly found the suspect near the 1100 block of Columbus Parkway and determined that since the shooting happened near mile marker 56, the crime was in the Auburn police jurisdiction, prompting notification of that agency.

Auburn officers responded and opened an investigation into the incident. A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

Rose has since been taken to the Lee County Jail where he’s being held on a bail of $50,000.

