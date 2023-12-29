98-year-old, teen dead after two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers Co.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A police pursuit has left two people dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 29 in Chambers County after a Union Springs man allegedly stole a vehicle and held a victim at gunpoint.

According to ALEA, the two-vehicle crash happened on Thursday Dec. 28, at approximately 9:46 a.m. leaving 98-year-old Aron Haynes and a18-year-old Cadence Brown dead.

Officials say Haynes was a passenger in the 2005 Nissan Altima after a head on collision with the stolen 2018 KIA Forte.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died from critical injuries, officials say.

Brown was a passenger in the KIA Forte and was transported to a local hospital where he died from critical injuries.

The driver of the Nissan Altima was also transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries.

20-year-old Wesley McKinnon was the alleged driver of the KIA Forte. Law officials say McKinnon was attempting to escape police right before the accident. Police believe McKinnon stole the vehicle after holding a victim at gunpoint in Union Springs on Dec. 27.

After the vehicle was stolen, McKinnon fled from Lee County deputies around mile marker 66 in Lee County - they say they lost sight of the vehicle near exit 77, or Fob James Dr. in Valley. Lee County officials ended their search and were told Valley Police officers spotted the vehicle and began to follow the suspect near Valley High School on U.S. Hwy. 29 on December 28.

ALEA and Valley Police Department are still investigating.

