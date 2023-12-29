Advertise
Alabama lawmaker plans to file bill increasing punishment for ‘porch pirates’

An Alabama lawmaker plans to file a bill that increases penalties for "porch pirates."
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama lawmaker hopes to crack down on people who steal deliveries from homes, often called “porch pirates.”

“When you’re a victim of theft, you’ve got to pay to replace the item. If you’re fortunate enough that the business replaces it, well, they’ve got to pass on that loss somehow,” said Barry Mattson with the Alabama District Attorney’s Association.

Just in the last three months, 17% of Americans reported thefts from their doorstep. According to Security.org, the packages are typically worth around $50.

State Senator April Weaver has a bill that makes any item mailed or shipped to another person fall under Alabama’s Theft of Property Law.

“I had people who were out working two jobs to buy Christmas gifts for their children. And while they were out working, their packages were stolen from their home,” said Weaver.

Depending on the value of the mail stolen, sentences range from one to 20 years.

“If we have that range of punishment for that one aggravated case it might get on the higher end, but generally speaking, they’re gonna be on that one to five to six-year range,” said Matson.

Democrat Rep. Chris England says he understands the problem, but questions adding more people to a criminal justice system he says is in crisis.

“It’s one of those things where we’re not being smart on crime, and we’re going to suffer the consequences from it when we don’t have any space left for the people who really need to be there,” he said.

Nine other states have similar penalties. Matson says they are meant to deter people from stealing packages. He says there are ways people can protect their deliveries.

“If you walk out when they deliver a package at some point in time, maybe give them a different area other than the front porch to put the package. Maybe around the side, behind a gate, in the garage or carport,” he said.

This bill will be introduced during the 2024 regular legislative session in February.

We want to know what you think. Should ‘porch piracy’ be a felony? Take the poll right now on WSFA’s home page.

