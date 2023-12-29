Alabama State Auditor shares 2024 goals for state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Still in his first term, Alabama’s State Auditor says he’s decreased government spending by $7,000 just within his office. Andrew Sorrell calls himself a fiscal hawk, trying to save the state money. Alabama has over 1 billion dollars in state inventory. Sorrell keeps track of every item.

“There’s 293,000 inventory items on our rolls right now,” said Sorrell. “All the state’s non-consumable personal property items worth $500 or more, as well as anything that is deemed to be sensitive in nature.”

Those include computers, cell phones, weapons, and vehicles. But he wants to do more to save taxpayers money.

“I would like to have the ability to look into state government spending and say where can we save money?” said Sorrell.

As a State Representative, Sorrell brought a bill to expand the scope of the state auditor’s office. At the same time, other lawmakers moved to eliminate it.

“If nobody was tracking the property, how much more would go missing? Well it would probably be far more than the million dollars that it costs our office to operate,” said Sorrell.

All attempts to change the state auditor’s office failed.

“It’s my goal to take as little tax revenue as possible from the public, and keep government as small as possible but still provide, you know, the services that the taxpayers need and demand,” said Sorrell.

Sorrell expects a lawmaker to carry a bill during the 2024 regular legislative session to increase his office’s responsibilities.

