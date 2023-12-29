Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama State Auditor shares 2024 goals for state

Still in his first term, Alabama’s State Auditor says he’s decreased government spending by...
Still in his first term, Alabama’s State Auditor says he’s decreased government spending by $7,000 just within his office. Andrew Sorrell calls himself a fiscal hawk, trying to save the state money. Alabama has over 1 billion dollars in state inventory. Sorrell keeps track of every item.(N/A)
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Still in his first term, Alabama’s State Auditor says he’s decreased government spending by $7,000 just within his office. Andrew Sorrell calls himself a fiscal hawk, trying to save the state money. Alabama has over 1 billion dollars in state inventory. Sorrell keeps track of every item.

“There’s 293,000 inventory items on our rolls right now,” said Sorrell. “All the state’s non-consumable personal property items worth $500 or more, as well as anything that is deemed to be sensitive in nature.”

Those include computers, cell phones, weapons, and vehicles. But he wants to do more to save taxpayers money.

“I would like to have the ability to look into state government spending and say where can we save money?” said Sorrell.

As a State Representative, Sorrell brought a bill to expand the scope of the state auditor’s office. At the same time, other lawmakers moved to eliminate it.

“If nobody was tracking the property, how much more would go missing? Well it would probably be far more than the million dollars that it costs our office to operate,” said Sorrell.

All attempts to change the state auditor’s office failed.

“It’s my goal to take as little tax revenue as possible from the public, and keep government as small as possible but still provide, you know, the services that the taxpayers need and demand,” said Sorrell.

Sorrell expects a lawmaker to carry a bill during the 2024 regular legislative session to increase his office’s responsibilities.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Troy University women's basketball team is mourning the death of Ke’Ajia Williams.
Former Troy basketball player dies; Georgia State game rescheduled
Montgomery police say a 17-year-old was fatally shot in the 2100 block of Rexford Road on Dec....
17-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting
Isaiah Donta Rose has been charged with firing a gun into an occupied vehicle that was...
Tuskegee man arrested after gun fired into vehicle along I-85 in Auburn
Two teenagers were charged with capital murder in connection to a deadly shooting that...
2 teens charged with killing other teen in September Montgomery shooting
2023 file photo of lawmakers in the Alabama House.
New Alabama laws go into effect with start of 2024

Latest News

Come see him perform at Eastdale Mall!
12 Talk: Rapper Yunro set to perform at 'Noon Year's Balloon Drop'
The blaze started on the second floor of the long abandoned hotel Friday morning.
Fire put out at old Governor's House Hotel in Montgomery
Officials on the scene of a structure fire where two people were found shot
Two people shot at scene of burning home
A photo shows damage from a Dec. 29, 2023, fire at the abandoned Governor's House Hotel.
Fire extinguished at Montgomery’s abandoned Governor’s House Hotel