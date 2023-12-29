Advertise
Fire extinguished at Montgomery’s abandoned Governor’s House Hotel

A photo shows damage from a Dec. 29, 2023, fire at the abandoned Governor's House Hotel.
A photo shows damage from a Dec. 29, 2023, fire at the abandoned Governor's House Hotel.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crews with Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a Friday morning blaze at the old Governor’s House Hotel. Firefighters arrived at the abandoned structure, located in the 2700 block of East South Boulevard, just before 8 a.m.

On scene, they found smoke coming from the second floor. Crews said the flames were contained to a single room and, after an aggressive attack on the fire, brough it under control.

On Friday, December 29, 2023, at approximately 0754 hours, Montgomery Fire/Rescue units Engine 9, Engine 12, Truck 43,...

Posted by Montgomery Fire/Rescue on Friday, December 29, 2023

Searches of the complex ended with no one found. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bureau of Investigations.

The once elegant hotel, with its Alabama-shaped swimming pool and a ballroom that hosted a number of political who’s who for election night victories over the years, fell on hard times and ultimately closed.

A WSFA tour of the facility in 2016 showed a significant decline in the building’s interiors, including that ballroom. A number of homeless people have taken shelter in the building over the years, and there have been a number of fires reported.

The hotel was built in 1965, as photos from the Alabama Department of Archives and History show.

In 2022, the city of Montgomery bought the hotel from the state, which held it due to a tax lien.

City officials said in early 2023 that a developer was interested in the property, though no public timetable on a project has been announced.

