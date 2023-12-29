Former Alabama GOP Chairman Elbert Peters dies at 90
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former ALGOP chairman Elbert Peters passed away Thursday at the age of 90, the ALGOP announced.
Along with his tenure as the ALGOP chairman, Peters also served as the Fifth Congressional District Chairman and was a longtime state executive committee member.
