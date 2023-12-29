Former Alabama GOP Chairman Elbert Peters dies at 90

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former ALGOP chairman Elbert Peters passed away Thursday at the age of 90, the ALGOP announced.

Along with his tenure as the ALGOP chairman, Peters also served as the Fifth Congressional District Chairman and was a longtime state executive committee member.

It is with incredible sadness that we report former ALGOP Chairman and longtime member Elbert Peters passed away this afternoon at the age of 90. His contributions to our Party are immeasurable and he will be greatly missed. Please join us in lifting his loved ones up in prayer. pic.twitter.com/LC3kTio6nw — ALGOP (@ALGOP) December 29, 2023

