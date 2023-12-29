Advertise
Hilltop Public House hosting Christmas themed New Year’s event

Miracle Pop-Up Bar file photo
Miracle Pop-Up Bar file photo(Source: Miracle)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hilltop Public House’s Miracle at Hilltop pop-up cocktail bar is hosting a special New Year’s Eve event.

Featuring a live DJ, dessert bar, and a champagne toast, the event will begin at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will continue until 1 a.m. Jan. 1.

Tickets for the event are $50.

The following morning, Hilltop Public House will open at 8 a.m. for a special New Year’s Day Brunch starting at 10 a.m. Food will be served by local food truck Funky Forte.

“We are keeping it classic and serving honey baked ham, fried pork tenderloin & gravy, poppyseed chicken casserole, IPA braised collards, hashbrown casserole, cornbread and more!” Said Funky Forte’s Head Chef Amber Bonds.

Hilltop Public House will be closed from Jan. 2-6, and will reopen on Sunday, Jan. 7 with a new winter inspired coffee and craft cocktail menu.

