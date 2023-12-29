Plenty of cold air to end 2023 and ring in 2024

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some really chilly air will be with us today and tomorrow before a shot of warmer air arrives for New Year’s Eve. That shot of warmth will be short-lived with more chilly days likely as 2024 gets underway.

Today and tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 50 degrees. There will be more clouds the farther north you are and more sun the farther south you are.

Many nights will be near freezing over the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Today will also be quite breezy with wind speeds of 10 to 20 mph. As a result, it will feel like it’s down in the 40s all day long even if you are seeing a good deal of sunshine.

Low temperatures the next two nights will be well down in the 30s with frosty conditions possible both tomorrow morning and Sunday morning. Frost development will be dependent upon whether or not skies are clear and wind speeds are calm enough.

New Year's Eve looks great. New Year's Day may bring some light showers. (WSFA 12 News)

New Year’s Eve will be the warmest day of the next week with highs near 60 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Dry conditions will be with us for any New Year’s Eve plans you may have Sunday night.

That may not be the case on New Year’s Day Monday as a weak system scoots by to our south. That may send some light rain our way depending on what model you believe. Due to models disagreeing we’ll keep the chance of light rain low around 30%.

Tuesday will be dry and mostly sunny with highs only in the lower 50s. Then comes another system for Wednesday that will pass on by to our south. This one, however, has a better chance of bringing light to moderate rain to Central Alabama.

A small chance of light showers exists on New Year's Day. (WSFA 12 News)

It’ll be a quick-hitter as things dry right back out next Thursday and Friday with chilly temperatures continuing. Highs will be in the lower 50s for most everyone each day next week except for New Year’s Day, which will feature highs in the mid-50s.

