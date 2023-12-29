Advertise
Two people shot at scene of burning home

Multiple people appeared shot at the scene of a Houston County fire on Friday, Sheriff Donald Valenza confirmed.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: One victim has been pronounced dead, according to Sheriff Donald Valenza.

The status of the other shooting victim is unknown.

Valenza told News4 that the shooting is currently under investigation.

ORIGINAL:

Multiple people appeared shot at the scene of a Houston County fire on Friday, Sheriff Donald Valenza confirmed.

“It is very early, but I can confirm that our initial investigation indicates there are two gunshot victims, both receiving treatment,” Valenza told News4.

Valenza said officers discovered one victim in the backyard of the home with what appeared to be seriously injured.

The burned house is along Webb to Kinsey Road, north of Alabama Highway 52.

He promises additional information as the investigation progresses.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

