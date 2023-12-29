Wallsboro woman honors son with drive-thru light show

WALLSBORO, Ala. (WSFA) - Debbie McKnight and her husband, Patrick, go all out with the Christmas light display. It would make the Griswold family proud.

“There’s nothing in drawings, ya just start putting stuff out in places, and that’s it,” said Wallsboro resident Patrick McKnight.

They’ve been spreading holiday cheer in Wallsboro for the last eight years. The decorations come from everywhere.

“Marketplace, after Christmas sales, dumpster diving. It’s a full month just laying things out. And then I’ve got to scramble to get all the electrical circuits. We’ve got blowups, some of this stuff out here plays to music and flashes the lights. We got so big we even had to put up our own temporary power pole.”

Christmas lights with a purpose. After losing her son to cancer ten years ago, a Wallsboro woman and her husband go all out with holiday lights to honor him. They'd love for you to stop by their drive thru Christmas display. (WSFA)

It’s a ton of work, but it all makes sense when you learn why they do it.

“My son used to live here,” said Wallsboro resident Debbie McKnight. “He came down with cancer. He loved Christmas, so we do it in honor of him.”

Brian Collier passed away ten years ago at the age of 39.

“He just loved the lights. He had two boys, and he just always decorated and put up lights inside and out.”

Christmas lights with a purpose. After losing her son to cancer ten years ago, a Wallsboro woman and her husband go all out with holiday lights to honor him. They'd love for you to stop by their drive thru Christmas display. (WSFA)

And he’s not the only person they remember.

“For her, it’s her son,” said Patrick. “and me, I lost a grandbaby at the age of four from cancer. It reminds me of keeping my grandbaby’s memory alive, too.”

Through sadness, they hope to bring cheer to others, and it helps them smile, too. So what would Brian think?

“I think he would love it. I really do.”

The McKnights would love for you to come drive through and take a look. It’s easy to find. Just take Highway 231 North in Wetumpka and go past Tutwiler Prison. Go right on Thrasher Road near Champs Barbecue. Then, make your first right on Deer Creek Road, and the signs will lead you to it.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.