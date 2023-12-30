Community Action sets scheduling date for appointments to help with home heating costs

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - As the temperatures start to plummet in Alabama, one organization in Etowah County is now scheduling appointments to help some of you with home heating cost.

Earlier this month, Community Action of Etowah County received a little over $1 million dollars in grant money through the help of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help low-income families pay bills. Community Action will begin scheduling appointments for its regular and crisis low-income heating programs beginning Jan. 17 at 8 a.m. With strict guidelines for assistance, Community Action says they want to be fair to everyone in their time of need.

“The household must meet all points of eligibility. We need the total household gross income, social security card, and one in the household and a photo I.D. of head of household. If you heat with power, then you would qualify if your total electric, but because this program is only for gas, but some households they heat with power, so you would qualify as well,” said Assistant Director Edith Rowser.

Community Action says the state has done their part by providing the necessary funds, and now it’s time for them to do the same and help those in need. If you would like to apply for assistance, please click here.

