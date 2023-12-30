First Alert: Cool, dry end to 2023; tracking a few rain chances to start 2024

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The year 2023 will end on a quiet, seasonal note and we will ring in the New Year with temperatures fairly typical for this time of year. A quick moving system brings a few showers to the area on New Year’s Day. A more significant weather maker looks to increase rain chances Wednesday, with another chance for rain expected next Saturday, as we track a more active weather pattern to start the year 2024.

It has been a cool, yet sunny start to the holiday weekend. Afternoon highs only climbed into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a northwest breeze. The sky remains clear tonight and temperatures will fall to around freezing by Sunday morning. Winds will be light overnight.

New Year’s Eve will feature plenty of sunshine and a few fair weather clouds. Highs will warm to around 60 degrees, which is fairly typical for the end of December. Winds will be southwest around 5 to 10 mph during the day, remaining light by the night. Lows will hover in the upper 30s to lower 40s under a partly cloudy sky as we welcome in 2024.

New Year’s Day on Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. A weak disturbance will move across the region, causing a few passing showers during the day. Expect highs in the 50s with northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph, gusting at times. Lows Monday night will fall into the 20s and 30s under a mainly clear sky.

Tuesday we are back to wall to wall sunshine. Highs will be cool, in the middle 50s. Few clouds return Tuesday night and lows will hover in the 30s.

Wednesday we are tracking our next weather maker for central and south Alabama. A system will hug the Gulf Coast region and pull moisture into the area. Rain chances are more likely Wednesday into Wednesday night due to this system. Highs will only warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s with overnight lows in the 30s, giving us a cold rain for the area. Clouds will be in abundance Wednesday into Wednesday night and winds will be noticeable.

We dry out for Thursday and Friday, with sun and clouds expected to end the week. Highs will be chilly, in the lower 50s both days and overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

Our next system we are tracking looks to arrive next weekend. Right now, we are introducing low end rain chances for Saturday, but those percentages will likely increase based on the development of the system. Highs Saturday will warm into the mid 50s under a cloudy sky.

