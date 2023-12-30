Advertise
Montgomery police searching for missing woman

Authorities say 63-year-old Sherry Michelle Brown was last seen Saturday, Dec. 30, around...
Authorities say 63-year-old Sherry Michelle Brown was last seen Saturday, Dec. 30, around 12:15 p.m. leaving her home on foot.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Authorities say 63-year-old Sherry Michelle Brown was last seen Saturday, Dec. 30, around 12:15 p.m. leaving her home on foot.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants, white tennis shoes, and carrying a brown purse. She is described as standing around 5′1″ and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Officials say she may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Sherry Brown, call the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 241-2651.

