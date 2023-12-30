Selma native surprises parents with new home for Christmas

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma couple will start the new year in a new home, thanks to their daughter.

Krystal Hardy-Allen lives in New Orleans and became a first-time homeowner with her husband. She has dreamed of buying her parents a home since childhood.

“For years, I have wanted to bring that to fruition for my parents,” Allen said.

Allen purchased a historic property downtown back in November 2022 and hired her father to oversee renovations as the head contractor, not knowing he was renovating a home for him and his wife.

The renovations were on track to be complete by Jan. 2023, but one week before the big reveal, a tornado demolished part of the home, forcing the family to start from scratch.

Allen said it did not stop her from making sure her parents became first-time homeowners, but it was hard to keep the secret.

The parents will not have to pay a mortgage on the home, which Allen believes is a symbol of financial freedom.

