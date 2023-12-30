State GOP leaders remember former chairman Elbert Peters

Advertise
Republicans mourn 'founding father' of modern GOP in Alabama
Republicans mourn 'founding father' of modern GOP in Alabama
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders in Alabama’s republican party are mourning the loss of one of their own, after former state GOP chairman Elbert Peters passed away at the age of 90 Thursday.

Peters was described by those he worked closely with as a “giant” within the state republican party for more than 40 years.

Along with his tenure as the ALGOP chairman, Peters also served as the Fifth Congressional District Chairman and was a longtime state executive committee member, serving on the bylaws committee up until his death.

Current ALGOP chairman John Wahl says his first position ever with the party was under Peters as vice chairman of District 5.

Wahl says he doesn’t think anyone made more of an impact ON THE PARTY than Peters.

“He was really a force during a time in Alabama during a time in which the Alabama Republican Party did not have control and was one of these founding fathers of the Alabama Republican Party as the party grew and gained political power across the state and he’s one of those pioneers who made it all possible, Wahl said.

According to ALGOP, funeral arrangements have been announced for Peters.

Visitation will be from 10a.m. to 1p.m. Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Mayfair Church of Christ with the service to follow. Peters burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery.

1095 Carl T Jones Dr. SE Huntsville, AL 35802

