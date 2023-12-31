Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old

Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs. (Source: KPRC)
By Byron Nichols, KPRC via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBLE, Texas (KPRC) – A 6-year-old boy in Texas may be one of the smartest kids in the state. In fact, he may be one of the smartest kids in the country.

Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs. It’s a special fraternity of people who are essentially geniuses.

He started reading before he was 2 years old and wants to be a doctor someday.

“A medical doctor, because I want to help people when they are sick,” Chandler clarified.

When he was in pre-kindergarten, Chandler’s dad said his son finished on a second grade reading and math level. He went straight to first grade and skipped kindergarten.

Chandler may be book-smart, but his dad said the next step is to work on his socialization to help him continue to succeed in life.

Copyright 2023 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 file photo of lawmakers in the Alabama House.
New Alabama laws go into effect with start of 2024
Timothy 'TJ' Crawford, 17
‘This is day one’: Family mourns teen killed in Montgomery shooting
The Troy University women's basketball team is mourning the death of Ke’Ajia Williams.
Former Troy basketball player dies; Georgia State game rescheduled
Krystal Hardy Allen's parents are now first-time homeowners.
Selma native surprises parents with new home for Christmas
Police pursuit ends in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers County
Man charged with reckless murder following two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers Co.

Latest News

This is the sixth largest jackpot in lottery history.
Check your tickets! Winning numbers drawn for final Powerball jackpot of 2023
Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs.
6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old
Singer Paula Abdul is suing former "American Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual...
Paula Abdul sues ‘American Idol’ producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assaults
A Holocaust survivor celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in London.
Holocaust survivor celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends