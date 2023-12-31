Agreement to bring Atlanta Hawks basketball broadcasts to WSFA airwaves in 2024

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSFA) - If you’re a fan of Atlanta Hawks basketball, WSFA 12 News is excited to share news of a partnership through our parent company, Gray Television, that will bring numerous games to the airwaves in Montgomery.

The Hawks have partnered with our Atlanta sister station Peachtree TV and WANF in 2024. Through the agreement, those living in Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile and Montgomery will be among television markets able to see 10 live Atlanta Hawks games free, over the air.

In Montgomery viewers will get to see the Hawk’s games airing on 12.3, formerly the home of Circle TV and now the new 365 starting on Jan 1. 365 airs programs like Tyler Perry’s Madea and Oprah’s “Queen Sugar.”

Beginning with the Hawks home game against Indiana on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, we’ll broadcast every Friday night Hawks game for the remainder of the 2023-24 NBA season with the exception of the team’s March 8th game at Memphis.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to give Hawks fans a new, free way to watch our games this season,” Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena Executive Vice President/Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman said. “We are thankful to Peachtree TV and Gray TV for making this a reality and look forward to returning the Hawks to our historic local partner for our Friday games.”

The games will air locally in the Atlanta TV market, and through Gray-owned Peachtree Sports Network, Gray will simulcast these games on its television stations in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, and Savannah in Georgia and in Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, and Montgomery in Alabama.

“We are thrilled to bring the Hawks back to broadcast on Peachtree TV this season,” WANF/WPCH Vice President and General Manager Erik Schrader said. “Sports on broadcast television make the games available to everyone. Not only do longtime fans get their favorite team for free, but it’s the best opportunity to grow new fans!”

The games were made available for local over-the-air distribution as part of the NBA’s agreement with Diamond Sports Group, the owner of Bally Sports Southeast. Peachtree TV will utilize the Bally Sports Southeast production team and the on-air crew of Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun and courtside reporter Tabitha Turner for this 10-game package of games. On-air talent from Peachtree TV and WANF (Atlanta News First), including Sports Director Baillie Burmaster, will also be featured on telecasts.

The Friday night slate of games includes home and road matchups, highlighted by marquee matchups against the Miami Heat (1/19), Dallas Mavericks (1/26), Phoenix Suns (2/2), and Philadelphia 76ers (2/9). Peachtree TV will also broadcast the Hawks vs Pelicans game on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

For the full broadcast schedule please visit AtlantaNewsFirst.com/Hawks. For the full Atlanta Hawks season schedule please visit nba.com/hawks/schedule.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.