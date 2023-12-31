Advertise
Lack of resources forces Salvation Army to modify Christmas program

The Montgomery Salvation Army is still trying to find a permanent location.
The Montgomery Salvation Army is still trying to find a permanent location.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army could not hold its annual Christmas meal for those in need due to the lack of resources.

Major Harvey Johnson mentioned the program did not have the space to feed their patrons, but they made sure they did not go without.

“We provided food cards to them to get a holiday meal,” Johnson said.

The woes of finding a new facility have forced the nonprofit to make modifications to its program, including placing people in motels in place of a shelter.

“This calendar year, we have spent over $218,000 on motel rooms,” said Johnson.

Johnson believes that finding a permanent home would be more sustainable for the program and its budget, which he hopes to see happen in 2024.

The changes have not stopped their impact on lives. The Salvation Army in Montgomery has placed 104 people into permanent housing.

