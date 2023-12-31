Montgomery police investigating Friday night homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left one person dead.

According to MPD, units responded to a local hospital in reference to a person shot around 8 p.m.

59-year-old Montgomery resident Davis Pitts suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

Police say they determined that the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Cresta Circle.

No other information or motive was released. The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

