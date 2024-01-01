1 killed, 1 injured in Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight crash has claimed the life of a Montgomery man and injured one other person.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Morgan Jarrett, 26, was killed when the Honda Odyssey he was driving collided head-on with an SUV. Officials say Jarrett was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was injured and transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery for treatment.

The crash happened on Wares Ferry Road near Dozier Road, about one mile east of Montgomery.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

