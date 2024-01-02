3-year-old apparently drowned at Lake Martin, police say

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alexander City police are investigating a toddler’s death that happened over the weekend.

Police said they responded to the Baypine area of Lake Martin Saturday in reference to a missing 3-year-old. The child was found submerged in water and had apparently drowned, police said.

No other information was released.

