3-year-old apparently drowned at Lake Martin, police say

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alexander City police are investigating a toddler’s death that happened over the weekend.

Police said they responded to the Baypine area of Lake Martin Saturday in reference to a missing 3-year-old. The child was found submerged in water and had apparently drowned, police said.

No other information was released.

