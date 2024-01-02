Advertise
Dallas Co. teacher says students are helping her cope with grief

When Belinda Dragg returned to the classroom, her first graders embraced her with open arms, hugs, and love.
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) – December was a difficult month for Belinda Dragg and her family. While people prepped for the holidays, the Dragg family gathered to bury her mother.

The educator took a leave of absence from her job at Southside Primary School in Dallas County in December, and when she came back, her little students, first graders were ready to greet her. Embracing her with open arms, hugs, and love.

“When I got here Monday, all of them ran up to me and said, ‘I love you, I missed you’, so I think that’s helping me cope with her loss,” she said.

Originally from Orrville, Belinda Dragg got her start in the Head Start program and realized she loved working with children. She started teaching in 1994.

“I’ve been doing it ever since, I love it! I think this is my calling. This is what God anointed me to do.”

She spent most of her career teaching fifth graders and has transitioned to the smaller kids, the first graders.

“Fifth graders are more independent,” she said. “The kindergarten and first graders need a little more attention.”

As she continues to mourn, she appreciates the affection they give in return. She’s also reminded of the family she has at the school: students, administrators, and fellow teachers.

“I love my first graders. I can’t wait to see what they do in second and beyond,” she said. “Dallas County School System is a great place to work. We have awesome people and awesome teachers. From the cooks to the custodians, everybody is just great.”

