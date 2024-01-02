Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Deputy who was shot in the head speaks for the first time in over a month

Cpl. Lucas Watts spoke for the first time since he was hospitalized on Nov. 16 when a suspect shot him in the head during a pursuit. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A deputy in South Carolina who was shot in the line of duty recently hit a new milestone in his recovery.

Cpl. Lucas Watts, a deputy with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, spoke for the first time since he was hospitalized on Nov. 16 when a suspect shot him in the head during a pursuit.

The Oconee County sheriff called Watts’ survival a miracle.

An update posted by the family on CaringBridge on New Year’s Eve said Watts spoke his first words as he continues recovery at a rehabilitation facility.

Watts communicated to his family and friends from his bed that he wanted them to turn the fan on in his room.

“Because there was an element of surprise and, honestly, disbelief, his friend asked him what he said and he repeated himself again and said, ‘The fan.’ They asked him if he wanted the fan turned back on and he nodded his head up and down,” the post on CaringBridge reads.

The family said they were excited to hear the 27-year-old speak for the first time since he was shot, but the milestone emphasizes how far he has to go.

“While these little steps of improvement make it seem like he is awake and fully alert — he really isn’t yet. It’s more of an in and out kind of thing,” the post reads. “However, talking is definitely something to celebrate and another sign of him continuing to be more alert.”

The suspect who allegedly shot Watts was identified as Gregory Maxwell. He remains behind bars and was denied bond.

Copyright 2024 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 file photo of lawmakers in the Alabama House.
New Alabama laws go into effect with start of 2024
Montgomery police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left one person dead.
Montgomery police investigating Friday night homicide
An overnight crash has claimed the life of a Montgomery man and injured one other person.
1 killed, 1 injured in Montgomery County crash
Krystal Hardy Allen's parents are now first-time homeowners.
Selma native surprises parents with new home for Christmas
Ring in 2024 with celebrations around central Alabama!
New Year’s events in central Alabama

Latest News

When Belinda Dragg returned to the classroom, her first graders embraced her with open arms,...
Dallas Co. teacher says students are helping her cope with grief
Millions rang in the new year at midnight, but the celebrations carried into New Year’s Day in...
New Year celebrations continue into Monday around Montgomery
A lot of Alabama fans made the cross-country trip to California.
Alabama fans make the trip to Pasadena to cheer on the Tide
A beloved tradition continued Monday for a Montgomery neighborhood.
19th annual Lacey-Boyd New Year's Day parade