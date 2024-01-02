Execution time set for inmate who elected to die by nitrogen gas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Supreme Court has officially given the order to carry out the nation’s first nitrogen hypoxia execution.

The execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith has been an ongoing battle for years, consisting of three failed execution attempts, lawsuits, a religious objection, and even a lawsuit ruling from the Supreme Court. But the saga is scheduled to conclude on Jan. 25.

Smith was sentenced to death in the 1988 murder for hire killing of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett in Colbert County.

Starting at 12 a.m. on the 25th, the Alabama Department of Corrections will have 30 hours to execute Smith with nitrogen gas. The order expires at 6 a.m. on Jan. 26. If successful, Smith will be the nation’s first execution by nitrogen hypoxia.

