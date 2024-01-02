Advertise
Father of missing Pike County woman charged with sexually abusing child

Bobby Richard Faulkner, father of Lelia Faulkner, was arrested on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
By Julia Avant
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is a new twist in a missing person case out of Pike County. The father of the missing woman is behind bars, but on charges that investigators say are unrelated to her disappearance.

Bobby Richard Faulkner, 54, was arrested on Dec. 29 on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He remains in the Pike County jail under a bail of $100,000.

Police said the victim was a juvenile.

His daughter Lelia Faulkner disappeared in 2016, and the case remains unsolved to this day. Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas did not say if he believes this arrest will bring any closure in that case.

“This case, along with other cases, remain under investigation as it relates to Ricky Faulkner,” said Thomas.

“Anytime that we have a child that’s being abused, whether it’s physically, mentally, sexually, we take those cases very serious,” the sheriff said. “We want to protect our children, we want to do everything we can to protect our children, and we want to do everything we can to put the perpetrators in jail for a very, very long time.”

