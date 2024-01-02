First Alert: Multiple opportunities for rain through the first 10 days of 2024

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The holiday season is over... while most people are settling back into their routines in the new year, our weather is going to be anything but settled. Don’t get me wrong: there are plenty of dry, cool and sunny days ahead! Today was a perfect example of that with lots of sunshine and highs topping out in the 50s. As we dive deeper into January, we will likely have multiple opportunities to see wet weather.

Tonight won’t be as cold Tuesday morning was and you can thank clouds returning for that; an overcast sky will keep low temperatures around either side of 32° by sunrise Wednesday morning, so frost development is not anticipated.

A quick-hitting area of low pressure will skirt by to our south tomorrow. This will send periods of light rain through parts of central and south Alabama during the day before things dry back out by the evening hours. Due to the rain and expected lack of sunshine temperatures will only rise into the 40s Wednesday afternoon.

Dry weather is back with a fair amount of sun both Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the low and mid 50s Thursday with upper 50s returning by Friday.

Multiple chances for wet weather over the next week... there are plenty of dry days as well! (WSFA 12 News)

Yet another quick-moving area of low pressure will impact Alabama Friday night into early Saturday. As a result, we will see a steady, soaking rain with breezy winds Friday evening through Saturday morning. Some thunderstorms are possible Friday night, but no severe weather will occur.

Drier conditions are back for Saturday afternoon and Sunday before yet another system pushes in by the second half of Monday. Temperatures will stay cool in the upper 50s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

While it’s still a week out, the system for next Monday and Tuesday will have to be watched. That’s because it looks rather strong with plenty of wind energy and perhaps just enough warmth to support a risk of strong storms. Stay tuned for additional details as we progress through the week!

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2024 WSFA. All rights reserved.