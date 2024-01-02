Former Montgomery County Sheriff Dan Jones dies

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Montgomery County Sheriff Dan Jones has died.

County officials confirmed Jones’ passing on Tuesday. He served as sheriff from 1991 to 1999.

Current Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said Jones was still very active and involved in the community.

“It’s a loss for us in law enforcement, it’s a loss for us here in Montgomery County as a whole,” Cunningham said. “It’s going to be a tremendous loss for our community.”

Chairman of the Montgomery County Commission Doug Singleton remembers Jones as a friend and a great sheriff.

“I knew him personally, I knew him professionally as the sheriff,” said Singleton. “I still ate breakfast with him on most Saturday mornings.”

Jones was the only living former Montgomery County Sheriff.

Funeral plans have not yet been publicly announced.

