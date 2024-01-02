Multiple opportunities for rain through the first 10 days of 2024

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are officially past the holidays on this second day of the year 2024. Hard to believe, isn’t it?! Fortunately the year has gotten off to a quiet start. And today will be another dry day with plenty of sunshine and highs around 54 degrees.

Tonight won’t be as cold as this morning due to an abundance of cloud cover. The clouds will keep minimum temperatures around 32 degrees or so with frost development not anticipated.

Sunshine will send temperatures into the 50s today. (WSFA 12 News)

A quick-hitting area of low pressure will skirt by to our south tomorrow. This will send periods of light rain to Central Alabama through the day before things dry back out during the evening hours. Due to the rain, temperatures will only rise into the 40s tomorrow afternoon. Put simply: Prepare for a raw and unpleasant day.

Dry weather is back with a fair amount of sun both Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower and middle 50s Thursday, and in the upper 50s Friday. Temps will be very cold just below freezing both Thursday morning and Friday morning with frost possible, if not likely.

Chilly weather will dominate the forecast with no above average days any time soon. (WSFA 12 News)

Something else we’ll have to watch for Thursday morning and Friday morning is the development of fog. Models have latched onto the idea of fog and low visibilities both mornings, so be sure to check back for updates on this part of the forecast!

Yet another quick-moving area of low pressure will impact Alabama Friday night into early Saturday. As a result, we will see a steady, soaking rain with breezy winds Friday evening through Saturday morning. Some thunderstorms are possible Friday night, but no severe weather will occur.

Rain is likely tomorrow, Friday night and again early next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Drier conditions are back for Saturday afternoon and Sunday before yet another system pushes in by the second half of Monday. Temperatures will stay cool in the upper 50s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

While it’s still a week out, the system for next Monday and Tuesday will have to be watched. That’s because it looks rather strong with plenty of wind energy and perhaps just enough warmth to support a risk of strong storms. Stay tuned for additional details as we progress through the week!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2024 WSFA. All rights reserved.