New Alabama law requires law enforcement to complete sensory training

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s a new law in effect designed to improve how law enforcement interacts with people who have sensory needs or invisible disabilities. This requires law enforcement to complete specific training.

Every member of law enforcement will become Sensory Inclusive™ Certified through the Alabama-based company KultureCity.

One in four people has a disability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Julian Maha co-founded KultureCity to teach law enforcement how to interact with someone with sensory needs.

“What could look like someone might be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, could actually be a sensory overload episode. Training helps give them the tools in order to better understand and help mitigate the circumstances,” said Maha.

Named after her son who is autistic, Rep. Leigh Hulsey sponsored the Cade Noah Act.

“I needed to know, as a parent, that when we sent him off, that he could do those things for himself, and that he would be safe,” said Hulsey.

The law requires law enforcement across Alabama to complete a one-hour training every other year, hosted by KultureCity.

“Even the way you ask him a question makes a difference in the outcome or the response that we get from him,” said Hulsey.

Hulsey says if law enforcement asks her son, “Can I see your driver’s license?”, his response could be no.

“My son is perceiving that as no, you can’t see it, it’s not out,” she said.

Without proper training, law enforcement could perceive that response as defiance. That’s where KultureCity’s training kicks in.

“I think it definitely helps them take a breather to say this might be a different situation,” said Maha.

“The entire goal of this is to create that awareness and provide the education needed to help them be able to interact in a good, meaningful, positive way, and keep both parties safe,” said Hulsey.

Law enforcement will also get a sensory bag filled with items that can help lessen sensory overload for people they interact with.

The Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission says the training will be added to the curriculum for academies.

