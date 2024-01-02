Advertise
New Year celebrations continue into Monday around Montgomery

Millions rang in the new year at midnight, but the celebrations carried into New Year’s Day in Montgomery.
By Julia Avant
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millions rang in the new year at midnight, but the celebrations carried into New Year’s Day in Montgomery.

On the first day of 2024, some rang in the new year by roller skating at Eastdale Mall.

The celebration was for those who may have not have made it to see the ball drop on New Year’s Eve.

Roller Palace released thousands of balloons while skaters enjoyed live music from a local music artist.

While many of the skaters were too young to know what a New Year’s resolution was, some already had big plans for 2024.

Downtown at Hilltop Public House, co-owner and Montgomery City Councilman Andrew Szymanski says they rang in the new year with a successful celebration.

“We had an awesome turnout that came out for our last night of the Miracle Pop-Up, we had a bunch of people in here. Funky Forte did a really cool dessert bar, we had a DJ spinning vinyl records,” said Szymanski.

The bar carried the party into Monday with a food truck brunch.

Szymanski says this celebration is a great way to welcome the new year and his plans for the city.

“One of the things that we really want to do is continue to find new and fun things to bring to the community so people can have something to be proud of and excited about, to see their neighbors and enjoy being in Montgomery,” said Szymanski.

Besides growth, resolutions people made include being healthy, saving money, and reading more books.

Copyright 2024 WSFA. All rights reserved.

