Rose Bowl brings business to Montgomery restaurant, sports bar

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 2,000 miles away from Pasadena, Alabama fans in their home state were cheering on the Crimson Tide Monday night.

“It’s very important,” said Aisha Cooper, an Alabama fan. “If you’re fan, no matter where you are, you’re going to root for your team.”

#HappeningNow Lots of Bama fans are at Baumhower's in Montgomery to cheer on the Tide during the #RoseBowl!



“We cheer on the Tide every Saturday,” Alabama fan Mike Stewart said. “We don’t miss any games, been watching them a good 35-40 years.”

At Baumhower’s in Montgomery, Stewart watched alongside his friend Robert Lovvorn.

While they did not make it to California, Lovvorn has family who did.

“My sisters out with the team,” Lovvorn said. “Her husband travels with the team driving one of the buses.”

While Michigan came out on top, Bama still walked away with the accomplishment of making to the playoffs.

“This is not new territory for Alabama,” said Alabama fan William Slater. “This is something we’ve done, accomplished over and over again. So, this is just another step on the platform.”

Although it was not the game Bama fans wanted, it is clear they back their team, leaving the restaurant still rolling with the Tide.

