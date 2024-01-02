Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Rose Bowl brings business to Montgomery restaurant, sports bar

More than 2,000 miles away from Pasadena, Alabama fans in their home state were cheering on...
More than 2,000 miles away from Pasadena, Alabama fans in their home state were cheering on the Crimson Tide Monday night.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 2,000 miles away from Pasadena, Alabama fans in their home state were cheering on the Crimson Tide Monday night.

“It’s very important,” said Aisha Cooper, an Alabama fan. “If you’re fan, no matter where you are, you’re going to root for your team.”

“We cheer on the Tide every Saturday,” Alabama fan Mike Stewart said. “We don’t miss any games, been watching them a good 35-40 years.”

At Baumhower’s in Montgomery, Stewart watched alongside his friend Robert Lovvorn.

While they did not make it to California, Lovvorn has family who did.

“My sisters out with the team,” Lovvorn said. “Her husband travels with the team driving one of the buses.”

While Michigan came out on top, Bama still walked away with the accomplishment of making to the playoffs.

“This is not new territory for Alabama,” said Alabama fan William Slater.This is something we’ve done, accomplished over and over again. So, this is just another step on the platform.”

Although it was not the game Bama fans wanted, it is clear they back their team, leaving the restaurant still rolling with the Tide.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2024 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 file photo of lawmakers in the Alabama House.
New Alabama laws go into effect with start of 2024
Montgomery police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left one person dead.
Montgomery police investigating Friday night homicide
An overnight crash has claimed the life of a Montgomery man and injured one other person.
1 killed, 1 injured in Montgomery County crash
Krystal Hardy Allen's parents are now first-time homeowners.
Selma native surprises parents with new home for Christmas
Looks like the first week of 2024 will bring us temperatures that are a few degrees cooler...
First Alert: Tracking multiple rain chances to start 2024

Latest News

Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) carries the ball on a running play for a touchdown...
Alabama comes up short in overtime, loses to Michigan, 27-20, in the Rose Bowl
When Belinda Dragg returned to the classroom, her first graders embraced her with open arms,...
Dallas Co. teacher says students are helping her cope with grief
Millions rang in the new year at midnight, but the celebrations carried into New Year’s Day in...
New Year celebrations continue into Monday around Montgomery
A lot of Alabama fans made the cross-country trip to California.
Alabama fans make the trip to Pasadena to cheer on the Tide