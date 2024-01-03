Crime reduction, economic growth among 2024 goals for Montgomery City Council

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council held its first meeting of 2024 on Tuesday night. As Council President “CC” Calhoun looks back on 2023, he says gun violence sticks out as a prominent issue he would like addressed.

“We have too much gun violence,” Calhoun said. “One murder is too much, but we want to try to curtail that.”

The Montgomery Police Department reports more than 70 homicides in the capital city last year.

“People got to value lives,” Calhoun said. “One of the biggest things, we can’t legislate morality.”

Going into 2024, Calhoun said the city’s office of violence prevention is working on problem areas, like in the classroom. The office is offering mentorship programs for students at risk of leaving school, as well as social services and counseling services to create a better home life.

Calhoun also urges the community to get more plugged in this year.

“Ask people to get involved in their association. That’s how we stop some of this stuff that’s going on in our community,” Calhoun said.

Beyond crime, the president said the council is prioritizing economic development.

In 2023, CSX announced Montgomery was home to a “Gold Level” site, which is a place to compete for the world’s top industrial projects.

The Montgomery Whitewater park also officially opened last year.

“Economic was a good thing in the city of Montgomery and this county,” Calhoun said. “So we want to work on that momentum.”

Entering 2024 are three relatively new council members. They are Julie Turner Beard of District 2, Franetta Riley of District 4 and Andrew Szymanski of District 7.

The new leaders were sworn into office in mid-November. Calhoun said he wants to empower them and make sure everyone is on the same page.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2024 WSFA. All rights reserved.