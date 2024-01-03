First of 3 rainy systems pushes through today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A quick-hitting area of low pressure will skirt by to our south today. This will send light rain across Central Alabama through the day before things dry out this evening.

Due to the rain and low clouds, temperatures will only rise into the 40s this afternoon. Put simply: Prepare for a raw and unpleasant day. At least it won’t be windy, right?

Mostly light rain is expected to push through today. (WSFA 12 News)

Dry weather is back with plenty of sun tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s. Sunshine will continue through early Friday afternoon before clouds quickly increase. Highs will rise into the middle and upper 50s.

Both Thursday morning and Friday morning will start near or just below the freezing mark. That should result in plenty of frost development on the vehicles so be sure to plan accordingly as you start each day.

The clouds moving in on Friday will be ahead of another quick-moving area of low pressure that will impact Alabama. Rain will push into West Alabama as early as 4 p.m. with most everyone seeing rain by 7 p.m.

Rain is likely today, late Friday and Friday night, and early next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Steady rainfall and breezy winds will continue all evening and night. The rain will quickly end by sunrise Saturday, but the breeziness will continue all day long with wind speeds of 10-20 mph.

Dry weather is likely Saturday, Sunday and most of Monday. Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy each day. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s each afternoon, and overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s Saturday night and Sunday night.

The third system in less than a week’s time will push in late Monday. Once again we’ll see widespread rain and gusty winds. This system will have to be watched a bit more because of its forecast strength and track.

Rain totals of 2-4" or more are likely between today and early next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Right now it looks like the system will be strong with plenty of wind energy and just enough warmth to support thunder and lightning in Central Alabama. It’s possible a small severe weather risk ends up being added to the forecast for our southern counties. Be sure to continue checking back for additional details as we get closer!

Rain is most likely between 5 p.m. Monday and 12 p.m. Tuesday. After that period we should dry back out with a mix of sun and clouds along with a fresh shot of colder air.

