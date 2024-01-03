First Alert: Tracking 3 rounds of rain over the next 7 days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A quick-hitting area of low pressure will skirt by to our south today. This will send light rain across the southern half of Alabama through the day before things dry out this evening. Due to the rain and low clouds, temperatures will only rise into the 40s this afternoon... so get ready for a raw and unpleasant day.

Mostly light rain is expected to push through today. (WSFA 12 News)

Dry weather is back with plenty of sun tomorrow and high temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Sunshine will continue through early Friday afternoon before clouds quickly increase and many will find their way into the mid and upper 50s.

Both Thursday morning and Friday morning will start near or just below the freezing mark; that should result in plenty of frost development on the vehicles so be sure to plan accordingly as you start each day.

The clouds moving in on Friday will be ahead of another quick-moving area of low pressure that will impact Alabama. Rain will push into western portions of Alabama around sunset with coverage of these shower building throughout the early evening and overnight.

Rain is likely today, late Friday and Friday night, and early next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Steady rainfall and breezy winds will continue all evening and night. The rain will quickly end by sunrise Saturday, but the breeziness will continue all day long with wind speeds of 10-20 mph.

Dry weather is likely Saturday, Sunday and most of Monday. Our sky will range from partly to mostly cloudy each day and temperatures will top out in the upper 50s each afternoon, and overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s Saturday night and Sunday night.

The third system in less than a week’s time will push in late Monday. Once again we see widespread rain and gusty winds. This system will have to be watched a bit more because of its forecast strength and track!

Rain totals of 2-4" or more are likely between today and early next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Right now it looks like the system will be strong with plenty of wind energy and just enough warmth to support thunder and lightning in Central Alabama. It’s possible a small severe weather risk ends up being added to the forecast for our southern counties. Be sure to continue checking back for additional details as we get closer!

Rain is most likely between late Monday afternoon and lunchtime Tuesday. After that period we should dry back out with a mix of sun and clouds along with a fresh shot of colder air.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2024 WSFA. All rights reserved.