The next 3 months look rather wet overall in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Will there be snow this winter? Will it get super cold like it did around Christmas of 2022? Will there be severe weather? These are some of the “big” questions we receive when it comes to the weather during the winter in Alabama.

While I can’t fully answer those questions, I can say the winter will likely end up rather active.

At least that’s what the latest seasonal outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows. All of Alabama and most of the Deep South are located in varying shades of green in the outlook for precipitation for the period January, February and March.

Wetter than normal conditions are favored in the Deep South through the winter. (WSFA 12 News)

This means above normal precipitation is favored, especially where the darker green shades are located. The reasoning for this outlook is tied strongly to the ongoing El Niño. El Niño typically drives wet conditions right into the Deep South.

January, February and March are three of the wettest months of the year, on average, here in Central Alabama. So given this outlook it’s safe to say a good deal of rain and active weather is on the way.

The first three months of the year are, on average, the wettest stretch of the year. (WSFA 12 News)

This can already be seen with our current forecast. There will be three different rainmakers impacting Alabama in less than a week’s time to kick off the month of January.

This kind of thing will probably occur more over the next 90 days or so.

Does this outlook mean January, February and March will all be super wet? Not necessarily. What it does tell us is that those three months as a collective whole will end up wetter than normal.

So that could mean a super wet January, a not-so-wet February and an average March. Or it could mean a super wet January, an average February and an average March. Or it could even mean all three months end up wetter than normal!

The outlook does not mean severe weather or wintry precipitation will occur. However, given an El Niño pattern I’d look for some chances of severe weather over the coming months. In Alabama it’s difficult to go January 1st through March 31st without any severe weather threats.

On the wintry front, it’s possible we see some wintry mischief in Alabama. It’s by no means a guarantee of course. It’s possible though if enough cold air can be present when a system brings precipitation to the state. Fingers crossed snow lovers!

Near-normal temperatures are favored to be most common between now and the end of March in Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures are a bit more uncertain over the next three months. The outlook includes Southeast Alabama in the “near normal” category and has the rest of the state in the “equal chances” category.

“Equal chances” essentially means there is an equal chance of above normal, below normal and near normal temperatures. Basically, any of those could end up happening.

Helpful, right? Well, that’s how it goes sometimes when there isn’t anything pointing strongly in one particular direction. So is life in the world of meteorology and long-range forecasting.

A look at what temperatures Montgomery sees between mid-January and mid-March. (WSFA 12 News)

What I can do is present the typical temperatures experienced in Montgomery from January 15th through March 15th to give you an idea of what to expect most days. The numbers above are averages, so not every day will be right at those values.

Most days will probably be near the temperatures you see. But there will almost assuredly be some cold days and warm days in the mix. We may even get stretches of cold days and/or stretches of warm days. It’s hard to say really.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2024 WSFA. All rights reserved.