Russell County high-speed chase ends at Lee County home, 1 arrested

By Alexis Thornton and Kelis McGhee
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Russell County high-speed chase involving two law enforcement agencies and SWAT has ended at a home in Lee County and a suspect has been arrested, officials say.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the chase began around 11:30 a.m. when Russell County Sheriff’s deputies pursued 36-year-old Sidney Person for burglary. The chase ended after the suspect went inside the carport on Lee Road 2009 in Lee County.

Russell County Sheriff Health Taylor says law enforcement officials formed a perimeter surrounding the house until a search warrant was obtained on the home. After over an hour of Person being inside of the house, he surrendered before Lee County deputies could arrive with the warrant.

(Source: Donyel Perry (WTVM))

“We were able to identify the car again. We believe he was in the vehicle and our guys and Lee County surrounded the residence. We secured it in case anybody left out of it. We were able to stop him,” said Taylor.

The Russell County sheriff added they got involved with the case after receiving a call from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, alerting them about a burglary wanted in Columbus.

It is still unclear what he is accused of burglarizing at this time.

