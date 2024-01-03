Tallassee police seeking armed robbery suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallassee Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, TPD responded to the Marathon Gas station in the 500 block of Jordan Avenue. Witnesses say the suspect pulled out a weapon, threatened deadly force, and robbed the store of money before fleeing on foot.

If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of the pictured suspect, please contact the Tallassee Police Department at 334-283-6586 or contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.

