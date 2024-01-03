Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Tallassee police seeking armed robbery suspect

Tallassee Robbery Suspect
Tallassee Robbery Suspect(Source: Tallassee Alabama Police Department)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallassee Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, TPD responded to the Marathon Gas station in the 500 block of Jordan Avenue. Witnesses say the suspect pulled out a weapon, threatened deadly force, and robbed the store of money before fleeing on foot.

If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of the pictured suspect, please contact the Tallassee Police Department at 334-283-6586 or contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2024 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Montgomery County Sheriff Dan Jones has died.
Former Montgomery County Sheriff Dan Jones dies
Bobby Richard Faulkner, father of Lelia Faulkner, was arrested on two counts of first-degree...
Father of missing Pike County woman charged with sexually abusing child
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Ammunition prices increasing with concerns over gunpowder
When Belinda Dragg returned to the classroom, her first graders embraced her with open arms,...
Dallas Co. teacher says students are helping her cope with grief

Latest News

The Climate Prediction Center favors wetter-than-normal conditions January through March.
Climate Prediction Center releases outlook for first quarter of 2024
Realtor Nick Armistead joins us with a look at the housing marketing in the new year.
2024 housing market forecast
Make-A-Wish Alabama is calling hikers of all skill levels to join their 2024 Trailblaze...
Make-A-Wish Alabama's 2024 Trailblaze Challenge
The Cloverdale Playhouse is gearing up for their 2024 season with a ton of exciting...
Cloverdale Playhouse 2024 season