Troy’s Parker makes first moves as head coach

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy head coach Gerad Parker made the first official moves for his new coaching staff on Wednesday, announcing that Gary Banks and Travis Pearson will remain on staff to coach the Trojan receivers and cornerbacks, respectively.

Jamaal “Smoove” Smith will remain as Troy’s chief of staff and James Vollono will return as special teams analyst.

Banks returns for his fourth season to coach a unit that has seen tremendous growth under his guidance. Troy won a pair of Sun Belt championships during his three-year tenure, and three of his players have earned All-SBC honors.

This past season, Chris Lewis tied for 16th nationally with 10 touchdown receptions during his first season with the program. Dothan High graduate Jabre Barber caught 75 passes for 999 yards.

Ten different Trojans caught a touchdown pass in 2023, and Troy’s receiver group ranked 15th in the country and third among the Group of Five per Pro Football Focus.

A three-time All-Sun Belt selection for the Trojans, Banks was a member of Troy’s first Division I bowl team (2004 Silicon Valley Classic) and led the Trojans in receiving in both 2006 and 2007, the first two of Troy’s five straight Sun Belt Conference titles

