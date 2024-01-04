Advertise
1 killed, 1 injured in domestic shooting in Montgomery’s Eastchase area

Montgomery police say there was a deadly shooting in the 6800 block of Eastchase Parkway on...
Montgomery police say there was a deadly shooting in the 6800 block of Eastchase Parkway on Jan. 4, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm there was a fatal shooting in the Eastchase area Thursday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said it happened in the 6800 block of Eastchase Parkway shortly before 3 p.m. WSFA 12 News crews found the scene in the Juicy Crab parking lot.

Maj. Saba Coleman said a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

Coleman said charges may be pending against the injured man.

She said the shooting was domestic in nature. No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

