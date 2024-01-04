Advertise
14-year-old charged in deadly Montgomery shooting

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a 14-year-old boy with capital murder.

Police say the teen fatally shot a 17-year-old boy in the 2100 block of Rexford Road on Dec. 27.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility without bail.

No motive or other information was released.

