3 suspects evade Montgomery police after early morning chase

Three suspects being pursued during an early morning chase managed to evade law enforcement, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Three suspects being pursued during an early morning chase managed to evade law enforcement, according to the Montgomery Police Department.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Braden Chalker and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three suspects being pursued during an early morning chase managed to evade law enforcement, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The unidentified suspects were the focus of an attempted traffic stop around 1:15 a.m. in the area of Atlanta Highway and Wares Ferry Road. It’s unclear why police were attempting to initially stop the vehicle.

According to investigators, the driver refused to stop, prompting a police pursuit of the suspect vehicle. The chase continued to the area of Highway 231 and Charles Street where police tried to catch the suspects on foot.

MPD officials said officers conducted an “extensive search” of the area, but were unable to locate the suspects.

No descriptions were released, and no other information was immediately available as the investigation continues.

