Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

92-year-old becomes oldest to cross the Grand Canyon rim to rim on foot

Alfredo Aliaga Burdio, 92, became the oldest person to cross the Grand Canyon rim to rim on...
Alfredo Aliaga Burdio, 92, became the oldest person to cross the Grand Canyon rim to rim on foot when completing his trek in October 2023.(Guinness World Records)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A man is setting records at the age of 92 after conquering a nearly 24-mile hike at the Grand Canyon.

According to the Guinness World Records, Alfredo Aliaga Burdio completed his record-setting trek across the Grand Canyon on Oct. 15, 2023.

He reportedly hiked about 21 hours over two days to become the oldest person to hike the Grand Canyon rim to rim on foot.

After his wife passed away from ALS in 2006, Burdio said he decided to revisit the places where they had traveled together.

In October 2022, Burdio hiked the Grand Canyon with his son, and it was during this trip that he came up with the idea to attempt the record.

“I had read about the previous record holder, Mr. John Jepkema, whom I admired immensely,” Burdio said. “I knew that I was only a few months younger than Mr. Jepkema and thought that I had a great shot at setting a new record.”

After a delayed attempt due to weather, Burdio began training for what would be the hike of a lifetime last January. He said he began walking about 8 miles every day up until his record-breaking hike.

He started his journey at the North Rim and stopped to take a break about every hour.

“I was very tired after those first five hours,” he said. “But what surprised me is that after about a 15-minute break, some food, and electrolytes, I recovered and felt strong again to tackle the next seven hours.”

He says many people were hiking the Grand Canyon during his journey and they took the time to be kind to him.

“Truly the best thing was meeting all the people on the trail,” Burdio said.

The 92-year-old said every person was cheering him on and encouraging him.

He reportedly took 11 hours and 15 minutes to hike from the North Rim Trailhead down to Phantom Ranch and an additional 10 hours the next day from Phantom Ranch to the South Rim Trailhead.

Burdio said he hopes his journey will show people that doing what they love and never giving up on trying to achieve things is what matters.

He also said he would like to show people that it is never too late to try something.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police arrested a 14-year-old on a capital murder charge on Jan. 3, 0224.
14-year-old charged in deadly Montgomery shooting
Coweta County Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix died while pursuing a car theft suspect in Alabama.
Georgia deputy killed when struck by police car during chase in Alabama, officials say
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging drivers to use caution on the roadways Thursday...
ALEA responds to multiple crashes on I-65 in Montgomery County
Montgomery Whitewater Park will host two Olympic team trials.
Montgomery Whitewater Park to host Olympic team trials
Multiple opportunities for wet weather over the next 7 days... Thursday, early Friday and most...
First Alert: Tracking multiple rain chances over the next 7 days

Latest News

1 killed, 1 injured in domestic shooting in Montgomery’s Eastchase area
FILE - This photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein,...
Unsealed documents show again how Jeffrey Epstein leveraged his powerful connections
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’
Cecil’s owners said their dog ate $4,000 in cash. Source: (CNN, CARRIE LAW,...
Dog eats $4,000 in cash