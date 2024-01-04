ALEA responds to multiple crashes on I-65 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging drivers to use caution on the roadways Thursday morning while they respond to multiple crashes along Interstate 65.

ALEA reports one of the crashes, which involves an overturned vehicle, is causing traffic delays near mile marker 160. That’s approximately 10 miles south of the Montgomery I-65/85 Interchange in the county.

The crash happened at approximately 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-65. The vehicle is in the median, ALEA reports. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are on scene, though there’s no information immediately available regarding injuries.

ALEA said multiple crashes in both directions have been reported near mile marker 160 and 161, though they are all off the roadway and are not causing road or lane blockages. Delays are happening, however, while emergency vehicles are on scene to recover the damaged vehicles.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2024 WSFA. All rights reserved.