Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Almost half of Americans plan to manage their money better in 2024, survey finds

U.S. consumer debt is over $16 trillion
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Around 48% of Americans plan to manage their money better in 2024, according to a recent survey by Allianz.

To do this, Virginia Credit Union Financial Coach Cherry Dale said it is essential to have a plan.

Dale suggested people start by thinking about their priorities – financially and as a family. Rank priorities and map them out, she recommended.

She said for many, a top priority should be tackling debt right away.

“Separate yourself emotionally because you can get overwhelmed by that,” Dale suggested. “But once you sit down, find out how much debt you actually owe, what the interest rate is.”

She said once it is all written down, then rank the debt in order of importance to pay off.

There’s “good debt” and “bad debt.” Bad debt is a payday loan or credit cards. Dale said to tackle that first, then move to car loans and student loans.

Good debt is anything where you build equity or it enhances your life, like a mortgage. That’s the lowest priority, according to Dale.

Lastly, Dale said to meet with family. Get everyone on the same page about what needs to be paid off first and how to get there.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police arrested a 14-year-old on a capital murder charge on Jan. 3, 0224.
14-year-old charged in deadly Montgomery shooting
Coweta County Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix died while pursuing a car theft suspect in Alabama.
Georgia deputy killed when struck by police car during chase in Alabama, officials say
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging drivers to use caution on the roadways Thursday...
ALEA responds to multiple crashes on I-65 in Montgomery County
Montgomery Whitewater Park will host two Olympic team trials.
Montgomery Whitewater Park to host Olympic team trials
Multiple opportunities for wet weather over the next 7 days... Thursday, early Friday and most...
First Alert: Tracking multiple rain chances over the next 7 days

Latest News

Dave Costa has retired after working as a mail carrier for 56 years, with 32 of those on the...
Mail carrier completes his route for final time before retiring after 56 years
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
New Biden ad introduces focal point for campaign
New Biden ad introduces focal point for campaign
New Biden ad introduces focal point for campaign
Alfredo Aliaga Burdio, 92, became the oldest person to cross the Grand Canyon rim to rim on...
92-year-old becomes oldest to cross the Grand Canyon rim to rim on foot