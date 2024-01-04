Advertise
CDC: Alabama among 7 states reporting ‘very high’ flu activity

The number of flu cases in Alabama is on the rise.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Influenza is soaring in the United States, and Alabama is no exception.

Data from the use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates Alabama is one of seven states in the country that is reporting “very high” flu activity.

Dr. Donald Williamson, president and CEO of the Alabama Hospital Association, said the lax in respiratory hygiene, such as hand-washing, mask-wearing and staying away from others while sick, is partially to blame.

“We grow tired as humans of having to do the same things over and over and over again,” Williamson said.

Alabama reported 261 people hospitalized from the flu as of Wednesday.

Hospitalizations are considered seasonably normal for this time of year, but Williamson said that could change soon, as people are returning to school and work from the holidays, expecting higher activity, hospitalizations and possibly a second strain known as influenza B.

The physician is warning Alabamians to get vaccinated, saying “influenza vaccines are recommended for everybody six months of age and older.”

