City of Prattville looks forward to 2024

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) -The City of Prattville is kicking off a new year with a look ahead at what’s in store for 2024 as it celebrates a number of successes from the year before.

Those successes include the opening of “The Mill” in downtown Prattville. What was once a manufacturing plant is now 127 industrial-style apartments, a $37 million dollar project!

In the coming year, a new Prattville Kindergarten building is set to open for students along McQueen Smith Road. The building will have 32 classrooms, including the new pre-school wing. Crews are working to meet a July deadline.

Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie talks about the momentum his town is carrying into this new year, and his hopes for this community moving forward, on Today in Alabama Thursday morning.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2024 WSFA. All rights reserved.