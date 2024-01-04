Advertise
City of Prattville looks forward to 2024

By Bethany Davis
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) -The City of Prattville is kicking off a new year with a look ahead at what’s in store for 2024 as it celebrates a number of successes from the year before.

Those successes include the opening of “The Mill” in downtown Prattville. What was once a manufacturing plant is now 127 industrial-style apartments, a $37 million dollar project!

In the coming year, a new Prattville Kindergarten building is set to open for students along McQueen Smith Road. The building will have 32 classrooms, including the new pre-school wing. Crews are working to meet a July deadline.

Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie talks about the momentum his town is carrying into this new year, and his hopes for this community moving forward, on Today in Alabama Thursday morning.

