CrimeStoppers, community advocates talk ways citizens can help prevent crime

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of Montgomery families are starting the new year without their loved ones. The Montgomery Police Department reports more than 70 homicides in the Capital City last year.

“We get to speak to victims that have lost loved ones during violent crimes,” said Tony Garrett with CrimeStoppers.

Garrett says not only are families devastated by gun violence, but it impacts the entire community. He says we all must do our part to reduce crime.

”Make sure that you’re checking on the elderly that are possible victims, because a lot of times the the elderly go without notice. So we want you to go ahead and check on them, just knock on the door and see if they’re okay,” said Garrett.

Garrett also urges parents to talk to their children.

“Make sure that you’re talking to them about being a good citizen and making wise decisions,” Garrett said.

Roosevelt Williams, also known as YunRo, is a community advocate.

“Talking about things that really matter, talking about saving lives,” said Williams.

He says not just parents, but all of us need to send a message to children that there is a better way.

“We just have to get involved overall, no more excuses, boots on the ground, get connected with the community, get involved in the community. That’s what it’s going to take,” Williams said.

And CrimeStoppers is investing by working with schools and communities to try to prevent violence before it starts.

“We serve 33 counties. That’s equivalent to 153 agencies. So we get a lot of calls. This year alone, we turned over 1,000 tips to law enforcement,” said Garrett.

CrimeStoppers says it has seen results with both its gun buyback and program that offers rewards on tips for guns in schools. They hope to expand those efforts this year.

Remember, you can report crime anonymously to CrimeStoppers via its P3 Tips mobile app or by calling 334-215-7867.

