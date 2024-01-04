Man pleads guilty to killing Troy woman in front of their children

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has pleaded guilty to killing the mother of several of his children over four years ago.

Michael Deramus Walker, 40, pleaded guilty to capital murder Thursday in Pike County circuit court. The 12th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office said Walker was sentenced to life without parole.

Investigators say Walker killed his girlfriend, Melissa Lanny Pelton, at Poplar Hills Mobile Home Park in Troy on Oct. 24, 2019. Court records state her shot her multiple times.

According to the records, the couple had five children together. District Attorney James Tarbox said all five, plus another child of Walker’s, were all in the home at the time. At least one of the children saw the shooting. All the children were under the age of 14.

Walker has been held in the Butler County jail until the plea. He will serve his sentence in state prison.

“This outcome allows both for justice to be served and for the children who witnessed their mother being murdered from having to testify in open court about the terrible things they witnessed on the night of the murder,” Tarbox said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2024 WSFA. All rights reserved.