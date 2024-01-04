Advertise
Montgomery Whitewater Park to host Olympic team trials

Some Olympic hopefuls will have to set their sights on Alabama before reaching Paris!
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The new, multimillion dollar Montgomery Whitewater Park is grabbing the attention of hopeful athletes aiming to punch their tickets to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Thursday morning, park officials confirmed the world-class outdoor adventure park, which opened in July, will welcome the American Canoe Association, or ACA, after it picked Montgomery to host the 2024 Canoe Slalom and Kayak Cross Olympic Team Trials.

The trials are set to take place on April 13 and 14 and will be open to the public with the exact schedule to be published at montgomerywhitewater.com when it becomes available.

The park is a 120-acre state-of-the-art recirculating whitewater park and outdoor adventure center located off I-65 in Montgomery that offers a number of outdoor lifestyle activities both in and out of the water for all ages and skill levels.

Montgomery’s investment means the ACA will have access to the newest and most advanced Olympic caliber pumped whitewater course in America capable of hosting the highest-level international events as well as offering recreational kayaking, canoeing, rafting and instruction. There are only three such facilities in the U.S.

This marks the first time Canoe Slalom and Kayak Cross will hold its Olympic Team Trials in Alabama, and the first of two selection events to be held before the 2024 Paris Olympics, park officials stated. The other event will take place in Oklahoma.

CANOE SLALOM

Canoe slalom is contested by two types of boat, canoes and kayaks. In canoe, a single-blade paddle is used by an athlete who is kneeling in their boat. In contrast, kayakers use a double-bladed paddle and are sitting. Canoe and kayak competitions are timed events where competitors navigate a whitewater course by passing through a combination of gates. Upstream gates are designated by the color red and downstream are green. Time penalties can be incurred for touching a gate (two seconds) and missing a gate (50 seconds).

KAYAK CROSS

Kayak Cross is the latest addition to the Olympic Program and will debut in Paris. This exciting new Olympic event puts four kayakers in a head-to-head format, racing down a section of whitewater while negotiating several inflatable gates. The race starts with four kayaks on a ramp above the river. After launching 10 feet into the river, the athletes paddle around a series of red and green inflatable “gates” and complete a full kayak roll under a “roll zone” marker; the first boat to cross the finish line wins.

